The History Of Germany's WW1 A7V Sturmpanzerwagen - The World's Rarest Tank

The vehicles we know today as tanks emerged on a grand scale at the beginning of the 20th century, right before the First World War. In 1900, Britain commissioned steam-engine manufacturer John Fowler & Company to create a self-propelled vehicle to move supplies during the Second Boer War. Two years later, it was already engineering vehicles with mounted guns. Other world powers like France, Germany, Russia, and the United States followed suit, and the development of the modern tank was soon sparked by necessity with the outbreak of World War I.

Out of the ensuing arms race, Germany produced what some now refer to as "the rarest tank in the world." Named the A7V Sturmpanzerwagen, it was Germany's first official tank to be used in warfare. The design proved effective on the battlefield, achieving mostly mixed victories in combat. However, its formidable design was also its weakness, as German leaders were reluctant to dedicate resources to the logistical nightmare involved in its construction. As a result, only 20 A7Vs were ever constructed. Now, only a single A7V survives: the 506 'Mephisto' A7V model, the last of its kind.

The simple reason behind the A7V Sturmpanzerwagen's rarity is that Germany only managed to produce 20 operational models, all of which were only deployed in the final year of the war. It may seem a foolish oversight, but from the German leadership's perspective, observing the performance of British tanks in 1916, the vehicles seemed expensive and ineffective. Most of the first British tanks to see combat broke down before they even reached the battlefield. However, by 1918, when British tank units reached 2,600 units and French units reached around 3,000, Germany finally pulled the trigger and deployed its debut A7V tanks just as the war was reaching a close.