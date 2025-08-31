Are EGO & Kobalt Tools Made By The Same Company?

Walk into the tool aisles of any major retailer and you'll be greeted by colorful rows of products that are sold under a variety of different names, each one seemingly distinct at first glance. Some products are exclusive to certain retailers — take, for example, Ryobi's exclusive affiliation with Home Depot, or the Kobalt tool brand, which can only be found at Lowe's. The reason for the latter is quite simple: Lowe's owns the Kobalt brand name and has done so since the brand was first launched in 1998. Initially, Lowe's partnered with J.H. Williams to offer a selection of mechanics' tools, but the brand's lineup swelled over time to include a range of other segments and products.

Today, Kobalt's tools are not manufactured by J.H. Williams, but instead are contracted out to Chervon, a Chinese toolmaking company that owns a number of familiar brands. Alongside its Kobalt line of tools, Chervon also manufactures tools under the Skil brand, which it acquired in 2017, and Flex, which it acquired in 2013. The EGO brand is also owned by Chervon, having been introduced as a new brand by the company just over a decade ago.

In its relatively short time on sale, the EGO brand has built up a solid reputation for making good tools. From its inception, EGO has been positioned primarily as a cordless battery tool brand, while Kobalt offers a much wider range of products aside from tools, from workbenches to generators.