Who Builds America's Aircraft Carriers And Where Are They Made?

The U.S. military is known to have one of the most impressive, if not the mightiest, naval fleets in the world. Among its most well-known vessels are the aircraft carriers, like the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), which, thanks to their imposing sizes, range of weaponry, and ability to act as mobile runways, serve as the flagships of the fleet. At the time of this writing, the U.S has a total of 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers in active service, all of which were built by Huntington Ingalls Industries, currently known as HII Corporate.

HII Corporate is currently the largest shipbuilding company in America, with roots that stretch to the late 1800s. A significant part of what became the company started in Newport News, Virginia, in 1886 as the Chesapeake Dry Dock and Construction Company (later known as Newport News Shipbuilding). The second part, Ingalls Shipbuilding Corporation, was established in 1938 in Mississippi. While these two branches are heavily involved in building U.S. Navy vessels, the first branch is responsible for constructing all the nuclear-powered carriers in the U.S. military, with all operations conducted at its shipyard in Newport News.