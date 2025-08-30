Is Ryobi's Brush Cutter Attachment Any Good? Here's What Users Say

An important tool for landscaping, brush cutters help keep everything from brushes, shrubs, small trees, tall grass, and weeds under control. In general, they help manage overgrowth, especially for sections of your lot that may need more than the typical lawn mower to trim down. Although there are plenty of brands offering brush cutters, like Honda, Husqvarna, and Milwaukee, you may want to invest in a practical power tool system that can do more than one task, like Ryobi's Expand-It attachments. Priced at $99, the Ryobi Brush Cutter Attachment lets you easily switch up your existing string trimmer to something that can help handle tougher landscaping requirements.

Out of the box, the Ryobi Brush Cutter kit has the attachment, gear head locking tool, and hanger cap. Plus, it has both a J-handle assembly and a shoulder harness assembly. Covered by the brand's 3-Year Limited Warranty, it's designed to work with the Ryobi Expand-It system, which includes the P20220, RY40250, RY40270, RY40290, RY40ST01, and the RY40HPST01. With this, you can easily add it to your portfolio of useful Expand-It attachments, which can help optimize your power tool setup. In addition, Ryobi mentions that it's compatible with a wide range of cordless and gas trimmers across multiple brands. Among them, Ryobi notes that it also works with Hart, Black Max, Kobalt, Weed Eater, Craftsman, and other models. But, is it really worth investing in?