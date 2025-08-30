Is Ryobi's Brush Cutter Attachment Any Good? Here's What Users Say
An important tool for landscaping, brush cutters help keep everything from brushes, shrubs, small trees, tall grass, and weeds under control. In general, they help manage overgrowth, especially for sections of your lot that may need more than the typical lawn mower to trim down. Although there are plenty of brands offering brush cutters, like Honda, Husqvarna, and Milwaukee, you may want to invest in a practical power tool system that can do more than one task, like Ryobi's Expand-It attachments. Priced at $99, the Ryobi Brush Cutter Attachment lets you easily switch up your existing string trimmer to something that can help handle tougher landscaping requirements.
Out of the box, the Ryobi Brush Cutter kit has the attachment, gear head locking tool, and hanger cap. Plus, it has both a J-handle assembly and a shoulder harness assembly. Covered by the brand's 3-Year Limited Warranty, it's designed to work with the Ryobi Expand-It system, which includes the P20220, RY40250, RY40270, RY40290, RY40ST01, and the RY40HPST01. With this, you can easily add it to your portfolio of useful Expand-It attachments, which can help optimize your power tool setup. In addition, Ryobi mentions that it's compatible with a wide range of cordless and gas trimmers across multiple brands. Among them, Ryobi notes that it also works with Hart, Black Max, Kobalt, Weed Eater, Craftsman, and other models. But, is it really worth investing in?
Do people think the Ryobi Brush Cutter is worth it?
On Ryobi's official website, the Expand-It 10" Brush Cutter doesn't have a lot of reviews yet. However, most of its 50+ reviews are pretty promising, especially since it has generated an average rating of 4.8 stars. In fact, not a single reviewer rated it below 4 stars, which means it's generally a well-liked purchase. Among reviewers, a senior citizen praised how it helped them get their yard back in working order. Apart from cutting brushes, people have mentioned that it's great for managing issues that you don't want to risk with your mower.
Users have praised how light it is, as well as its relatively affordable price point. For comparison, the gas-powered Stihl FS 461 C-EM brush cutter and clearing saw that you can buy from Ace Hardware for $1,399 weighs 19.2 lbs. On the other hand, the Ryobi Expand-It 10" Brush Cutter Attachment that sells for under $100 is 4.19 lbs. In tandem with the $149 40V Attachment Capable Power Head, it totals for less than $250 and weighs under 10 lbs in total. Although, some users did caution that you shouldn't forget to cover it to avoid unwanted bending. Not to mention, someone also said that they wished the guard was made of more durable material and not just plastic, but thankfully you can easily buy the reversible TRI-ARC 10" brush cutter blade replacement for under $30 should the need arise.