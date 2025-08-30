Subaru EyeSight Settlement: How To Get A Warranty Extension And A Repair Reimbursement
Subaru's EyeSight driver-assist suite has been a key selling point for models like the Outback, Forester, and Crosstrek — but now it's also at the center of a major class-action settlement. The lawsuit focuses on EyeSight's safety features, which can stop working and, according to owners, often display a permanent 'EyeSight Disabled' warning on the main touchscreen.
Because many owners paid out of pocket to fix these EyeSight failures, Subaru of America (SOA) has agreed to a nationwide settlement that extends warranties and partially reimburses certain owners for past repairs. If you own or lease an eligible Subaru — or did in the past — you could qualify for a reimbursement or extended coverage. The settlement applies only to certain VINs from 2013-2024 Legacy, Outback, Impreza, Crosstrek, Forester, Ascent, WRX, and BRZ models, so just because you're affected doesn't mean you qualify for reimbursement.
Subaru has launched a VIN lookup portal so you can confirm whether your car is covered before filing a claim. If you qualify, you're entitled to a refund for 75% of what you paid for the EyeSight repair before the settlement. And if you haven't already had that repair done when the extended warranty takes effect, Subaru will cover 75% of the cost for getting it fixed, with you paying the remaining 25%. However, you only have until September 27, 2025, to file any claims for reimbursement. Here's how to see if you're covered and get your refund started.
EyeSight settlement details: Extended coverage and reimbursement rules
It's the automaker's second major settlement in years, following the recent cracked windshield settlement that also affected many of the same EyeSight-equipped models. This agreement works much the same way, with owners getting extended coverage and reimbursement. The extended warranty begins July 29, 2025, and adds four years or 48,000 miles coverage from the in-service date, and it's transferable to future owners if time and mileage remain. And if your vehicle's original warranty has already ended before July 29, Subaru will still pick up 75% of the cost for an eligible EyeSight repair — but only for the next four months.
To qualify for reimbursement, you'll need to submit a completed and signed claim form with supporting proof such as a detailed repair invoice listing your name, 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN), make and model, repair date, mileage, the shop's name and address, description of the work performed, cost breakdown, total amount, and proof of payment. If the repair was done during your original warranty, you'll need to show proof that a Subaru dealer either declined or failed to complete the repair. If those records aren't available, a signed declaration form can be submitted instead. This step is mandatory if you want to qualify for the 75% reimbursement.
The warranty and reimbursement both only apply to the failed EyeSight camera and rear sonar sensors — which control Pre-Collision Braking, Rear Automatic Braking, and Lane Keep Assist. EyeSight issues caused by something unrelated — like physical damage to the covered components from an accident or other factors — aren't covered under the settlement. Additionally, if Subaru, your insurer, or an extended warranty already covered part of your bill, your reimbursement will be reduced, and any work done outside Subaru's dealer network won't even qualify.