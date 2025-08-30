Subaru EyeSight Settlement: How To Get A Warranty Extension And A Repair Reimbursement

Subaru's EyeSight driver-assist suite has been a key selling point for models like the Outback, Forester, and Crosstrek — but now it's also at the center of a major class-action settlement. The lawsuit focuses on EyeSight's safety features, which can stop working and, according to owners, often display a permanent 'EyeSight Disabled' warning on the main touchscreen.

Because many owners paid out of pocket to fix these EyeSight failures, Subaru of America (SOA) has agreed to a nationwide settlement that extends warranties and partially reimburses certain owners for past repairs. If you own or lease an eligible Subaru — or did in the past — you could qualify for a reimbursement or extended coverage. The settlement applies only to certain VINs from 2013-2024 Legacy, Outback, Impreza, Crosstrek, Forester, Ascent, WRX, and BRZ models, so just because you're affected doesn't mean you qualify for reimbursement.

Subaru has launched a VIN lookup portal so you can confirm whether your car is covered before filing a claim. If you qualify, you're entitled to a refund for 75% of what you paid for the EyeSight repair before the settlement. And if you haven't already had that repair done when the extended warranty takes effect, Subaru will cover 75% of the cost for getting it fixed, with you paying the remaining 25%. However, you only have until September 27, 2025, to file any claims for reimbursement. Here's how to see if you're covered and get your refund started.