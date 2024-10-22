Subaru EyeSight Not Working? Here's How To Reset It
As cars have become more advanced, more automotive manufacturers have added their own take on the concept of driver assistance. For Subaru and the many cars it manufactures and sells in the United States, the driver assistance system of choice is EyeSight. Various recent Subaru vehicles, from the highly-rated 2024 Impreza RS to the rugged and reliable 2025 Forester, are equipped with the EyeSight system, which provides features like adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking support, and lane assist, to name a few standouts.
Unfortunately, no driver assistance system is completely foolproof. If driving was a foolproof experience, after all, we wouldn't need driver assistance systems. For one reason or another, the EyeSight system on a Subaru vehicle may experience some kind of error, which could affect its functions. If you're looking to get your EyeSight system back in proper working order, the first thing you should do is the same thing you do for most malfunctioning electronics: Unplug it and plug it back in. Specifically, you can reset it through your vehicle's onboard controls and dashboard.
EyeSight can be reset via the dashboard controls
If you're looking to give your EyeSight system a reset, you can do so via the dashboard controls on or near your steering wheel. Depending on whether or not the car you're driving has a touchscreen infotainment system, you can either reset EyeSight with said touchscreen or with the i/SET switch located on the bottom-left of your steering wheel and the small screen on the dashboard.
To reset your EyeSight system, you'll first need to turn the engine on and put the car in park if it isn't already. Make sure you do this somewhere safe, like your home driveway, and not on a busy road. Using the arrow switch located next to the i/SET switch, toggle through the displays on the dashboard LCD screen until you see a message that says, "Pull and hold i/SET switch for menu." Pull and hold the i/SET switch for a moment to bring up the Settings menu, then use the arrow switches to navigate until you find the EyeSight option, pulling the i/SET switch again to select it. Scroll through the EyeSight menu until you find the Reset option. Select it with the i/SET switch and follow the displayed instructions to initialize a reset. You can perform this same process via the Settings menu on your infotainment touch display.
EyeSight can be disabled entirely with the touch screen
If, for whatever reason, you don't like having EyeSight active while you're driving or otherwise find it distracting, there is a way to disable it through the Settings menu on your infotainment touch display. Do note, though, that Subaru recommends you always re-enable EyeSight once you're finished driving with it off, as its primary purpose is to aid in your safety on the road.
To disable EyeSight, tap the Settings option on your car's touch display. Scroll to the far right of the tabs on top and tap Car, then tap Driver Monitoring System. In this menu, turn off the Driver Monitoring System and User Recognition toggles. This will disable the EyeSight system entirely, which will be indicated by an orange eye light on your dashboard.
Again, Subaru recommends you only do this when it's absolutely necessary, such as some kind of distracting malfunction on the road. Once you're back home or parked somewhere, you should re-enable the Driver Monitoring System from your touch screen settings.