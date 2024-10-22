Subaru EyeSight Not Working? Here's How To Reset It

As cars have become more advanced, more automotive manufacturers have added their own take on the concept of driver assistance. For Subaru and the many cars it manufactures and sells in the United States, the driver assistance system of choice is EyeSight. Various recent Subaru vehicles, from the highly-rated 2024 Impreza RS to the rugged and reliable 2025 Forester, are equipped with the EyeSight system, which provides features like adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking support, and lane assist, to name a few standouts.

Unfortunately, no driver assistance system is completely foolproof. If driving was a foolproof experience, after all, we wouldn't need driver assistance systems. For one reason or another, the EyeSight system on a Subaru vehicle may experience some kind of error, which could affect its functions. If you're looking to get your EyeSight system back in proper working order, the first thing you should do is the same thing you do for most malfunctioning electronics: Unplug it and plug it back in. Specifically, you can reset it through your vehicle's onboard controls and dashboard.