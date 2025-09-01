This Is The Worst Toyota Engine Ever Made

Toyota's reputation for making durable and versatile vehicles has made it the world's top-selling automaker for five years running and the Corolla, Sienna, and Prius all earned a spot on our list of Toyotas that are cheap to maintain. Toyota has built plenty of impressive engines, although the 3VZ-E 3.0-liter V6 didn't quite land with the brand's customers.

The 3VZ-E was off to a rough start immediately upon its release. The naturally aspirated fuel-injected six delivered a disappointing 150 horsepower at 4,800 rpm and 180 pound-feet of torque at 3,400 rpm. The fact that Toyota saw it fit to drop it in workhorses like the 4Runner and T100 pickup did it no favors, only highlighting its weakness in vehicles where horsepower and torque were most in demand. In addition to its disappointing performance, the 3VZ-E became notorious for serious issues that combined to make it perhaps Toyota's worst engine ever.