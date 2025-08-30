What Is The Most Difficult Honda Motorcycle To Ride? Here's What Riders Say

Honda has an impressive lineup of motorcycles these days. There are naked sport bikes, supersport liter bikes, adventure bikes meant to conquer continents, big and comfy cruisers, and several popular beginner bikes, too. But what's the toughest of them all to ride? Which Honda should beginners avoid and seasoned veterans think twice about?

We're going to narrow the field a bit before we land on one bike that's particularly difficult to ride. First, we're only considering bikes that Honda currently offers. Sure, we could find obscure models from the past with tough-to-ride lore, but that's a topic for another day. And yes, MotoGP bikes, especially some Honda MotoGP bikes, are known for being extremely difficult to ride, but we're sticking to street-legal bikes only.

With all this said, we can now take a closer look at some of Honda's larger and more powerful bikes. I've had the opportunity to ride or test lots of Honda motorcycles, and my general experience has taught me that the taller and larger a motorcycle is, the harder it is to ride. The Gold Wing is absolutely massive, but I found it surprisingly nimble and easy to manage when I tested one. However, another one of Honda's biggest, tallest motorcycles, the Africa Twin, might just be the toughest Honda to ride.