Who Makes The Least Reliable Car In 2025, According To Consumer Reports?

When we are looking for a new vehicle to buy, we often look for the most reliable car brands on the market. New vehicles cost a lot of money, and you want your investment in this machine to pay off in the long run. That being said, it's also important to know what drivers consider to be the least reliable vehicles out there. That way, you know what to avoid when buying that new car. A great resource for this is Consumer Reports, which surveys actual owners of just about every vehicle you could imagine. While most of the publication's findings are for people who actually pay for the magazine or website, Consumer Reports did publish its list of what it has found to be the least reliable vehicles of the 2025 model year, and it turns out that if you are looking to get yourself a 2025 Ford F-150 Hybrid, you should probably think twice.

This model is dead last on the publication's ranking. It has a stunningly low reliability rating of 7 out of 100, making it the sole entry on the list with a single-digit reliability rating. It should be noted that Consumer Reports labels this as "predicted reliability." This takes into account the opinions of drivers, yes, but it also takes into account the vehicle's previous model years, charting the downward trend of its reliability ratings. It singles out the transmission, drive system, hybrid battery, electronics, and more as trouble spots, which are almost every important thing in a vehicle. Even with our own glowingly positive review of the truck, Consumer Reports clearly has a different opinion on the 2025 F-150 Hybrid.