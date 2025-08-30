Who Makes The Least Reliable Car In 2025, According To Consumer Reports?
When we are looking for a new vehicle to buy, we often look for the most reliable car brands on the market. New vehicles cost a lot of money, and you want your investment in this machine to pay off in the long run. That being said, it's also important to know what drivers consider to be the least reliable vehicles out there. That way, you know what to avoid when buying that new car. A great resource for this is Consumer Reports, which surveys actual owners of just about every vehicle you could imagine. While most of the publication's findings are for people who actually pay for the magazine or website, Consumer Reports did publish its list of what it has found to be the least reliable vehicles of the 2025 model year, and it turns out that if you are looking to get yourself a 2025 Ford F-150 Hybrid, you should probably think twice.
This model is dead last on the publication's ranking. It has a stunningly low reliability rating of 7 out of 100, making it the sole entry on the list with a single-digit reliability rating. It should be noted that Consumer Reports labels this as "predicted reliability." This takes into account the opinions of drivers, yes, but it also takes into account the vehicle's previous model years, charting the downward trend of its reliability ratings. It singles out the transmission, drive system, hybrid battery, electronics, and more as trouble spots, which are almost every important thing in a vehicle. Even with our own glowingly positive review of the truck, Consumer Reports clearly has a different opinion on the 2025 F-150 Hybrid.
Ford has other unreliable models too
The 2025 Ford F-150 Hybrid is not the only entry on the Consumer Reports list of the least reliable vehicles from the Ford Motor Company. The list features 12 models in total, and three of them come from Ford. Making up one-quarter of any worst list is not where you want to be. One of the other two Ford models is another eco-friendly variation of the most popular pickup truck in the United States, the 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning. This is the all-electric version of the truck, and Consumer Reports gives it a predicted reliability score of 28 out of 100. Two of its biggest trouble spots are the EV battery and EV charging, and those are incredibly important features for having a successful, reliable electric vehicle. The 2025 F-150 Lightning Pro was another model we here at SlashGear gave a very positive review to, but Consumer Reports sees things very differently.
The other Ford model that makes this list is another hybrid. In this case, it's the 2025 Ford Escape Hybrid, the compact SUV that is among the 25 best-selling vehicles in the United States. This model ranks even lower than the F-150 Lightning on the Consumer Reports list, thanks to its 21 out of 100 predicted reliability rating. The publication notes that the brakes, in-car electronics, and the engine's electrical systems cause issues. Along with that, it is prone to noises and leaks, along with needing to possibly replace your entire hybrid battery. Ford may be trying to create more eco-friendly vehicles with these three models, but it still needs to figure out how to make them more reliable.
Other poorly performing car brands
Ford is not alone when it comes to making up a significant percentage of the 2025 Consumer Reports unreliability ranking. Jeep also has three different models on the list. The lowest rated are the 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L models. Both have a predicted reliability score of 22 out of 100. As they are very similar vehicles, they share many of the same issues, including with the drive system, brakes, steering/suspension, and more. The 2025 Jeep Wrangler is not too far behind these two with a predicted reliability score of 27 out of 100, which shares several of those same issues as the Grand Cherokee models, as well as the engine.
Three other American-made vehicles are featured, meaning that American productions make up three-quarters of the list. The second-least reliable is the 2025 GMC Canyon, only earning a predicted reliability score of 15 out of 100. That is tied with the 2025 GMC Chevrolet Colorado. These two are sister vehicles and mechanically identical, so it makes sense that they'd have the same predicted reliability rating from drivers. The other American vehicle on the list is the 2025 Rivian R1T pickup truck with a 20 out of 100 predicted reliability rating.
The internationally-produced vehicles on the list come from Japan, South Korea, and Germany. From Japan, we have the 2025 Nissan Frontier with a 27 out of 100 rating. The South Korean vehicle is the luxury 2025 Genesis G70 — the only sedan to make this list — thanks to a 29 out of 100 rating. Lastly, there's the 2025 Volkswagen ID.4 from Germany, also with a 29 rating.