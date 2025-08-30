Does Driving On Empty Damage Your Engine?

As a fast, efficient, and safe form of transportation, cars have transformed civilization. Fuel such as gasoline and diesel power your vehicle's internal combustion engine, and to avoid causing potential harm, it is important not to drive it on an empty tank.

The fuel system is composed of several parts that can be harmed without gasoline. As the pump can only remain cool if it's submerged in gasoline, a depleted tank can cause it to overheat. If nothing is being siphoned, the lines can fill with air and lead to the engine misfiring or stalling. Additionally, debris from the dried-up tank can obstruct the injectors and filter. Lastly, misfires can push unburnt fuel to the catalytic converter, which could ignite and damage its internal components.

Alongside engine damage, it is crucial to consider the consequences when a vehicle runs out of fuel. When it stalls and cannot be controlled, there is the possibility of an accident if driving on a busy roadway. Furthermore, an immobile vehicle will leave the driver and passengers stranded, meaning a lengthy walk to the nearest gas station or wait for a tow to arrive. These are among the reasons why it's never safe to drive your car with gas light on.