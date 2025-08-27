How Does A Variable Geometry Turbo Work & Do All Cummins Engines Have Them?

Turbochargers are one of the best methods for extracting more power out of an engine with less total displacement. Unlike a supercharger, which compresses air at the intake stage and runs off a belt tied to the engine itself, a turbocharger utilizes exhaust gases to spool up and compress air via a system of turbines before feeding that air into the engine's intake. Effectively, it's a supercharger which runs on an engine's waste byproducts, which is why it's so useful in generating power.

Various companies produce turbos, each with its own proprietary design nuances that make them uniquely suited to the cars they were designed to equip. One of the most innovative of these designs, however, is the variable geometry turbo, or VGT, which improves upon the standard fixed-blade turbocharger. Most often seen on diesels, the VGT uses a specialized set of vanes on the exhaust side of the turbo housing. This changes the geometry of the exhaust flow through moving or pivoting, depending on the system. This speeds up or slows down the gases, therefore keeping the airflow at an optimal rate for a given RPM. This is particularly useful in diesel applications because diesels are low-revving and use the lower RPM bands more than typical cars. Changing the geometry of the airflow, therefore, helps boost low-end power delivery and compensate for turbo lag.

Cummins subsidiary Holset pioneered this technology in the late 1990s, equipping its lineup with VGTs in addition to traditional fixed-blade turbos ever since. Cummins doesn't use VGT in all its engines. Nor is it the only company to use VGTs. Major brands like Ford and General Motors also utilize the technology in their own respective diesels, with other manufacturers like Garrett using their own systems.