Yes, Rockville Audio Is A US Company - But Here's Where Its Speakers Are Made

If you're in the market for some new audio gear, whether that's an affordable car subwoofer, a Public Address (PA) system, or even a karaoke machine, then you've probably come across Rockville Audio. They're a sound and lighting company based in the United States, offering all kinds of professional and home audio-related gear like monitors, equalizers, and sound gear for home theater systems. They're also based in the United States – but its gear isn't all manufactured there.

Rockville Audio is registered as a company in the US; more specifically, in the Inwood area of New York. The company has been US-based since it started back in 2013. But, like a lot of companies, it actually manufactures some of its products in China. According to some of Rockville's product listings, they do so to keep prices down for customers. Some components used to construct its gear are also from other countries, with some of its speakers using Japanese titanium-diaphragm compression drivers. The listing also states that they're made under close "American-style supervision and quality standards", while underlining the fact that Rockville is integral to the manufacturing process.

China is home to many manufacturers of audio equipment and their components. A few examples include Yaqin Audio, Meizu, and Fiio. As well as this, much like Rockville Audio, several other audio companies also manufacture their products in China despite not being based there. For example, JBL makes its speakers across a few different locations internationally, including China, Mexico, and the United States.