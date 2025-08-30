Shopping For Fishing Lures? This Bass Pro Shops Trick Might Help You Find The Right One

Fishermen are always looking for a leg up. From a slew of new fishing apps to 'fish call' speakers, amateur and professional anglers alike seem to spend as much time searching for the next great addition to their gear as they do their next trophy fish. One key addition, the ever-elusive 'perfect fishing lure,' remains daunting for even the most advanced fisherman. With seemingly as many bait types as there are fish, walking down the shelves of a Bass Pro Shops' lure aisle can quickly become overwhelming. From vibrant saltwater trollers to crankbaits, jerkbaits, and poppers, Bass Pro Shops sports over 2,800 lures in its online store, each with distinct advantages and challenges.

But for those with only a cursory knowledge of the sea, or who, like me, spend hours on YouTube refreshing their hook-tying skills before their annual deep-sea fishing trip, sorting through the myriad of shapes, sizes, and colors can feel akin to taking the Hillbilly Bar exam, requiring intensive knowledge of confusing vernacular and niche role-play scenarios known only by the most experienced seafarers. But some internet personalities believe they've found the perfect solution for those without the time, energy, or expertise to research the setup: why not let the fish choose your lure for you? In this ingenious tongue-in-cheek tip, influencers are using Bass Pro Shops' world-famous aquariums to crowdsource their fishing lures, testing which lures attract the store's fish.