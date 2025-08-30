Shopping For Fishing Lures? This Bass Pro Shops Trick Might Help You Find The Right One
Fishermen are always looking for a leg up. From a slew of new fishing apps to 'fish call' speakers, amateur and professional anglers alike seem to spend as much time searching for the next great addition to their gear as they do their next trophy fish. One key addition, the ever-elusive 'perfect fishing lure,' remains daunting for even the most advanced fisherman. With seemingly as many bait types as there are fish, walking down the shelves of a Bass Pro Shops' lure aisle can quickly become overwhelming. From vibrant saltwater trollers to crankbaits, jerkbaits, and poppers, Bass Pro Shops sports over 2,800 lures in its online store, each with distinct advantages and challenges.
But for those with only a cursory knowledge of the sea, or who, like me, spend hours on YouTube refreshing their hook-tying skills before their annual deep-sea fishing trip, sorting through the myriad of shapes, sizes, and colors can feel akin to taking the Hillbilly Bar exam, requiring intensive knowledge of confusing vernacular and niche role-play scenarios known only by the most experienced seafarers. But some internet personalities believe they've found the perfect solution for those without the time, energy, or expertise to research the setup: why not let the fish choose your lure for you? In this ingenious tongue-in-cheek tip, influencers are using Bass Pro Shops' world-famous aquariums to crowdsource their fishing lures, testing which lures attract the store's fish.
Pick your poison
Ranging from popular meme pages to boat operators and professional anglers, there is no shortage of influencers providing followers with tips to maximize their naturalist experiences, like casting a fishing line with a golf club. One amusing trick resurfacing on the internet may be the difference between catching a lunker or getting skunked. A popular gag on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok shows fishermen letting the Bass Pro Shops' aquarium choose their lures for them by holding several options to the tank and seeing what catches the glassy eyes of its contents.
Now, it goes without saying that any ichthyologist will tell you that crowd-testing your bait in an aquarium isn't the most scientifically supported means of choosing a lure. For one thing, aquariums remove fish from their local environment. And while Bass Pro Shops aquariums are carefully tailored to fit the local trophy fish population, the massive tanks aren't likely to mimic the real-world conditions. This is particularly true given the tank's feeding conditions that often cause its contents to associate humans with food. Furthermore, a lure's effectiveness is just as much rooted in its movement style, buoyancy level, and smell as its color scheme — things that are difficult to judge through a glass divider. This is besides the fact that many of these lures are still in the packaging, a mistake you should definitely rectify when using them in open water.
Choosing a lure
This is not to say that the aquarium method doesn't have its benefits. It proved helpful to at least one YouTuber who used the method to net a behemoth 5 lb bass. Now, any half-educated writer will tell you to take such anecdotal evidence with a healthy grain of sea salt, but fishing is a bit like a game of Texas Hold 'em; any informational advantage is worth considering.
Experienced fishermen will tell you that choosing a lure is like buying a used car: information is power, and the only way to buy the right one is to know what to look for. Because artificial lures are designed with particular fish and environments in mind, bringing the wrong lures on a trip can doom you before you even cast your line. Gathering as much information about the water conditions and local fish population as possible is critical to deciding which lure might suit you best. Furthermore, make sure you have the proper rigging to maximize your purchase. Just as important, however, is knowing what kind of experience you enjoy most. Are you a set-it-and-forget-it angler who's on the boat as much for the conversation and beverages? Or do you like to show off elaborate reeling techniques while your amateurish friends hit limits? All these are critical questions when selecting the next addition to your tackle box. Luckily, if you have any doubts, your scaly friends in the Bass Pro Shops aquarium might be willing to decide for you.