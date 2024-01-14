What Happened To The TactiBite Fish Call From Shark Tank Season 8?

The Danoses brought the TactiBite before the Sharks in 2016, seeking a $150,000 investment in exchange for a 10% stake in the company. Thanks to some videos and fisherman testimonies attesting to the efficacy of the device, not to mention how cheap it was to manufacture versus the sell price, the Sharks were fairly interested right off the bat. In fact, the interest was so great that Mark Cuban backed out immediately so as not to get caught up in it.

Daymond John and Kevin O'Leary wanted to get on board, but rather than the proposed deal, they countered with $150,000 for a 20% stake, believing 10% isn't enough. Lori Greiner went for $150,000 for 15%, already considering an infomercial. Suddenly, Robert Herjavec chimed in, offering to take the Danoses' original offer, saying that he loved their story and that he viewed their initial valuation as being very fair, a rarity for the series. Lori promptly matched Robert's offer, saying she didn't like him lecturing them. Daymond held firm on his offer, stating that he goes fishing six times a month and has a better understanding of the product.

Lori reaffirmed her offer, requesting an immediate decision. In response, Jack Danos asked if she would be willing to partner up with Robert for the 10%, which she declined because she didn't think she needed him. Ultimately, the Danoses decided to go with Robert's offer.