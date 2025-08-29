Why Did Cadillac Remove The Ducks From Its Logo?

Those little "ducks" on the old Cadillac logo aren't ducks at all. They were actually merlettes, which are mythical birds from French heraldry. Unlike real birds, merlettes have no beaks or feet. The idea behind this is that they never land, representing constant motion and the pursuit of excellence — not a bad symbol for a high-end automaker to adopt while giving the brand logo itself a more interesting hidden meaning.

It might seem strange for mythical French birds to appear on a luxurious American automaker's symbol, but there is a good reason for it. When Cadillac adopted its first true logo in 1902, it leaned heavily on the coat of arms of Detroit founder Antoine Laumet de la Mothe, sieur de Cadillac. It wasn't just about the ducks either, as this original Cadillac crest came loaded with old-world symbolism. The merlettes, stripes, a crown, and a coronet with pearls all suggested valor and nobility, providing the brand with a powerful message.

As the years went on, Cadillac grew into a symbol of American luxury that boasts a history of high-performance models. Although those medieval touches stuck around for decades, times do change, and by the 21st century this old-world logo was a little out of date. So in 2000, the brand opted for something cleaner and more modern. It's at this point that the merlettes — or ducks — disappeared.