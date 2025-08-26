This Is The Best Harbor Freight Circular Saw, According To Users

You can find several different circular saws at Harbor Freight, including various models that are corded or cordless, have different-sized blades, or compact frames for more portability. Most of the circular saws sold by Harbor Freight come from just two brands — Bauer and Hercules. Additionally, Chicago Electric and Drill Master each offer a single model each, which are the cheapest circular saws available from the retailer and are Harbor Freight products that are no-brainers at their price.

Both of these low-priced models are corded, so if you're looking for a cordless saw, your only options are Bauer and Hercules (these two brands also sell corded models as well). Bauer and Hercules are both house brands owned by Harbor Freight that are exclusive to the store. Despite making some of the same products, Hercules and Bauer tools differ in the types of users they're generally designed to be operated by. Bauer's tools, which are typically more affordable, are aimed toward more casual DIYers and homeowners, while Hercules is the more robust and professional-grade brand. However, these are broad classifications, and some Harbor Freight customers prefer one brand over the other depending on the tool.

Even though Hercules generally manufactures higher-quality tools, it may not necessarily produce the best circular saw — especially if you consider cost an important factor when comparing products. This helps explain why multiple circular saws sold by both Harbor Freight brands have equally high overall user ratings (4.8 out of 5) and why the competition for the "best" circular saw is pretty tight. The Hercules 20V Cordless 7-¼-inch Circular Saw stands out slightly, though, since its 4.8 score is averaged from hundreds of more users than other saws, with 99% of users recommending it compared to (a still impressive) 97% for others.