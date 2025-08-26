This Is The Best Harbor Freight Circular Saw, According To Users
You can find several different circular saws at Harbor Freight, including various models that are corded or cordless, have different-sized blades, or compact frames for more portability. Most of the circular saws sold by Harbor Freight come from just two brands — Bauer and Hercules. Additionally, Chicago Electric and Drill Master each offer a single model each, which are the cheapest circular saws available from the retailer and are Harbor Freight products that are no-brainers at their price.
Both of these low-priced models are corded, so if you're looking for a cordless saw, your only options are Bauer and Hercules (these two brands also sell corded models as well). Bauer and Hercules are both house brands owned by Harbor Freight that are exclusive to the store. Despite making some of the same products, Hercules and Bauer tools differ in the types of users they're generally designed to be operated by. Bauer's tools, which are typically more affordable, are aimed toward more casual DIYers and homeowners, while Hercules is the more robust and professional-grade brand. However, these are broad classifications, and some Harbor Freight customers prefer one brand over the other depending on the tool.
Even though Hercules generally manufactures higher-quality tools, it may not necessarily produce the best circular saw — especially if you consider cost an important factor when comparing products. This helps explain why multiple circular saws sold by both Harbor Freight brands have equally high overall user ratings (4.8 out of 5) and why the competition for the "best" circular saw is pretty tight. The Hercules 20V Cordless 7-¼-inch Circular Saw stands out slightly, though, since its 4.8 score is averaged from hundreds of more users than other saws, with 99% of users recommending it compared to (a still impressive) 97% for others.
What do users have to say about Harbor Freight's Hercules circular saw?
Going by the numbers, the Hercules 20V Cordless 7-¼-inch Circular Saw slightly edges out the competition, but do online discussions between users back this up? Perhaps the best sources to consider are those that have used both Bauer and Hercules. On r/HarborFreight, one redditor that says they use both brands declares that out of "any of the tools that I have both of, the Hercules is always the better one" because Bauer tools "just don't feel as good. They feel cheaper, they act cheaper." They add that they "will always get the Hercules version of a tool if available."
Another user in the same thread agrees, saying, "I took back the Bauer Circular Saw and replaced it with the Hercules! It's more accurate. It's more comfortable. It's literally the best version from Harbor Freight. End of story." These sentiments align with Hercules' cordless 7-¼-inch circular saw, which has a max 5,000 rpm and 2-½-inch depth of cut at 90 degrees, being the best-rated by users. One Harbor Freight customer created a thread dedicated to the model to report that the "saw has a good soft start and a quick smooth stop brake" and easily cut 3/4-inch OSB, plywood, HardieBacker cement board, and miscellaneous 2x4s and 2x12s. They also state that the tool "delivers plenty of power" using a Hercules 8Ah battery.
Users also like the smaller Hercules 6-½-inch saw, with one redditor saying it has better battery life because it uses a brushed motor. However, they note that "some reviewers complain it's a little low on power too, depending on what you're going to cut with it," which is likely one reason why the brushless 7-¼-inch model is still preferred overall.
Bauer saws do have their place, according to some users
Even some users who prefer Hercules circular saws still find Bauer to be a good option if you're on a budget. Not only are Bauer's tools cheaper, but so are its 20V batteries. The higher cost of Hercules batteries can add up over time, especially if you're buying other cordless tools from the premium brand. That's why you'll find advice on r/HarborFreight such as this: "If you already have Hercules batteries, I'd get the Hercules. If you don't have batteries and don't plan on getting a bunch of Hercules battery tools, I'd buy the corded Bauer." Another user in the same thread adds, "I have the Bauer corded and it cuts great," though they mention that they "would have definitely bought the cordless version if they were the prices they are right now."
Some users, on the other hand, think that Hercules is the better option even if Bauer is cheaper. Recommending brushless cordless saws like the Hercules 7-¼-inch, one redditor opines, "The minor price jump to Hercules with the 5-year warranty is a no brainer." But, they concede that "it's too bad though that they don't have a starter bundle deal ongoing, as you need to factor that in too if you need batteries and a charger."
While most users say that Hercules has the best Harbor Freight circular saw, not everyone agrees. One owner of the 7-¼-inch saw posted that "everything about it is really nice, except it has very little power compared to other saws I have." Of course, you don't have to limit yourself to either Bauer or Hercules — or to Harbor Freight for that matter, as many of the best major circular saw brands aren't even available from the retailer.