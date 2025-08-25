Why Do Truckers Hit Their Tires? Tire Thumping, Explained

You pull into a rest stop where a bunch of truckers have parked their semis overnight. You watch with confusion as one of them comes around the back of a rig, metal pole in hand, and starts whacking each of its 18 wheels. Despite what you might think, this truck driver is not taking out their frustrations on the vehicle, nor are they trying to destroy a rival trucker's rig. It's a practice known as tire thumping, and it has been an important part of trucking for decades now. It's this simple: tire thumping is one of the fastest and easiest ways to check tire pressure without pulling out a gauge for every single tire.

Trucker lore says experienced drivers can usually tell if a tire is within about five pounds per square inch (psi) of its proper inflation, which is pretty impressive, considering many truck tires need to hold around 90-95 psi. Of course, no matter how long the driver's been at it, thumping will never be as precise as a calibrated gauge. But when time is short and there are dozens of tires to check, it can be a fast and fairly reliable first line of defense.