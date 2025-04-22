How Are Heavy Semi-Trucks Jacked To Change Tires?

Semi-trucks are some of the longest, biggest, and heaviest vehicles on the roads. Semi-trucks — and here's what "semi" means on a semi-truck — are wide, averaging 8.5 feet, and can reach 70 to 80 feet long. An unloaded semi-truck can weigh 10,000 to 25,000 pounds, but when loaded with cargo, it can easily reach three times that weight. Because of their massive weight, semi-trucks use hydraulic jacks when they flat tires. These jacks are usually placed at specific reinforced positions on the frame that can bear the truck's weight.

Hydraulic jacks operate on the principle of Pascal's law to multiply force. Essentially, pressure is created when a hydraulic jack's lever is pumped, applying force on the fluid inside a chamber. The fluid transmits that pressure, which is then applied to the lifting mechanism. The two most common types of automotive jacks used on semi-trucks are the bottle jack and floor jack. Floor jacks are more portable because they have casters that make them easy to reposition during use. However, because the hydraulic cylinder on floor jacks is horizontally positioned, it's bulkier, which could be an issue if there is limited room.

In contrast, the cylinders on bottle jacks are installed vertically, and their simpler design enables them to lift heavier weights much higher. Additionally, bottle jacks are less expensive and are more compact and convenient. The disadvantage of bottle jacks is that they're less stable due to their narrow base.

