This Is The Most Stolen Car In America, According To The IIHS

To stop Camaros from vanishing off the streets, GM launched a new service campaign, the "Customer Satisfaction Program," in March 2025 for 2020-2024 models. The fix is a 30-minute free software update — that owners can get at a GM dealer — designed to stop thieves from using the Camaro's on-board diagnostic II (OBD II) ports to steal and copy the key codes. HLDI has flagged the program and says it will track its impact as fresh data comes in. But as of yet, it's too early to know whether this software patch will drop Camaro theft rates; however, there's reason to be optimistic.

Kia and Hyundai dealt with a similar TikTok-driven theft spree in 2023, which led them to roll out a software upgrade of their own. HLDI reports that for the eligible Hyundai and Kia vehicles that received the update, the whole-vehicle theft claims dropped by 53%, and overall theft claims were 46% lower compared to those that didn't get the software upgrade. This shows that less than half of those vehicles had the security software updated within the first year, leaving the rest just as vulnerable — and theft rates stayed just as high.

If Camaro owners skip the update, they may face the same outcome. The update won't retroactively protect 2016-2019 models, as GM's fix is eligible for only 2020-2024 models — and it's free of charge only until March 31, 2028. For those lucky enough to qualify, it's currently the best shot at stopping the problem before it gets even worse.