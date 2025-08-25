When (And Why) Detroit Diesel Stopped Making 2-Stroke Engines

When it comes to engine manufacturing, Detroit Diesel stands up there with the best of them. Established in 1938 as a General Motors division, the company primarily focused on manufacturing diesel engines for some of GM's vehicle applications in its early years. Its first engine was a 2-stroke called the Series 71, a powerful model that saw extensive use, from military applications the M4A2 Sherman tank, to civilian uses, like in the MCI MC9 Crusader II bus. The Series 71 was long-lived, with Detroit only discontinuing it in 1995, three years before the manufacturer made one of the most impactful changes in its history, leaving 2-stroke engines behind entirely.

This pivot happened in 1998, when the company stated that it would be shifting its focus to 4-stroke engines like the Series 60, which played a pivotal role in American trucking. The decision was heavily influenced by emissions laws of the time, which Detroit Diesel cited as one of the reasons it was setting aside the 2-strokes. Alongside emissions, there was also a need to make more fuel-efficient engines.