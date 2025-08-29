Do Batteries Really Bounce When They're Dead?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're like most people, chances are you keep a stash of single-use alkaline batteries at home, too. After all, they might seem mundane, but they're one of the most common and useful things around the house. You'll find them in your TV remote, flashlight, wall clock, and even electric toothbrush, to name a few.

The thing with having tons of disposable batteries, though, is that it's easy to mix the good ones with the bad ones. You probably just toss every battery into your junk drawer, planning to test them later, but then forget. And when you finally want to recycle your bad batteries, you end up having to test dozens of fresh and old ones.

To speed up the process, you might have come across the so-called battery bounce test. They say it's one of the quickest ways to tell if your battery is dead — you just drop a battery and see if it bounces. But is there any truth to this test?

Well, yes and no. Yes, batteries technically bounce when they're dead. But no, not all bouncing batteries are actually dead — some are still good for a couple of uses.