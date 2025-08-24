Which Engines Power CFMoto's Motorcycles & How Reliable Are They?

CFMoto, a Chinese bike brand, is known for its inexpensive line of motorcycles. For 2025, CFMoto offers a solid lineup of motorcycles to fit nearly any riding style. For example, the company's website lists three Sport models under the SS banner, three NK Nakeds, two Ibex Adventure bikes, one CLC Cruiser-style bike, two Papio Mini Street bikes, and a battery-electric CFX-2E Off-Road designed for young riders over 6 years of age.

All street-legal motorcycles in CFMoto's lineup are powered by four-stroke gasoline engines of various cylinder counts and displacements. The smallest 2025 CFMoto motorcycle engine is a 9.4-horsepower air-cooled single-cylinder displacing 126cc with 6.8 pound-feet of torque. One step up is the 29-horsepower 292cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder with 18.7 lb-ft of torque, and the closely-matched 29.5-horsepower 298cc single delivering 19.9 lb-ft of torque. The company's smallest inline two-cylinder is the liquid-cooled 449cc with 40 to 50 horsepower and 28.8 to 32.5 lb-ft of torque depending on the model. The largest parallel-twin from CFMoto displaces 799cc and delivers a model-dependent 94 horsepower with 56.8 lb-ft of torque or 100 horsepower with 59.7 lb-ft of torque.

These engines power all CFMoto motorcycles for 2025, with the exception of one. The 2025 CFMoto 675SS is the company's highest-revving model with its liquid-cooled 675cc inline-triple delivering its peak 95 horsepower at 11,000 rpm and 51.6 lb-ft of torque at 8,250 rpm.