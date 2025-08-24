Which Engines Power CFMoto's Motorcycles & How Reliable Are They?
CFMoto, a Chinese bike brand, is known for its inexpensive line of motorcycles. For 2025, CFMoto offers a solid lineup of motorcycles to fit nearly any riding style. For example, the company's website lists three Sport models under the SS banner, three NK Nakeds, two Ibex Adventure bikes, one CLC Cruiser-style bike, two Papio Mini Street bikes, and a battery-electric CFX-2E Off-Road designed for young riders over 6 years of age.
All street-legal motorcycles in CFMoto's lineup are powered by four-stroke gasoline engines of various cylinder counts and displacements. The smallest 2025 CFMoto motorcycle engine is a 9.4-horsepower air-cooled single-cylinder displacing 126cc with 6.8 pound-feet of torque. One step up is the 29-horsepower 292cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder with 18.7 lb-ft of torque, and the closely-matched 29.5-horsepower 298cc single delivering 19.9 lb-ft of torque. The company's smallest inline two-cylinder is the liquid-cooled 449cc with 40 to 50 horsepower and 28.8 to 32.5 lb-ft of torque depending on the model. The largest parallel-twin from CFMoto displaces 799cc and delivers a model-dependent 94 horsepower with 56.8 lb-ft of torque or 100 horsepower with 59.7 lb-ft of torque.
These engines power all CFMoto motorcycles for 2025, with the exception of one. The 2025 CFMoto 675SS is the company's highest-revving model with its liquid-cooled 675cc inline-triple delivering its peak 95 horsepower at 11,000 rpm and 51.6 lb-ft of torque at 8,250 rpm.
Which 2025 CFMoto motorcycles use which engines?
The streetfighter-styled Papio CL and sporty Papio SS sit at the lower end of the displacement scale, powered by the 126cc single. The 2025 Papio bikes also share a 6-speed transmission and wet multi-plate clutch.
The only cruiser-style CFMoto bike on the list for 2025 is the 450CL-C. As one of four CFMoto motorcycles powered by the 449cc parallel-twin, the 450CL-C has 40 horsepower and 30 lb-ft of torque. A 6-speed transmission, wet multi-plate slipper clutch, and Gates belt drive round out the drivetrain.
The two CFMoto Ibex adventure bikes also feature a 6-speed transmission and slipper clutch setup. The 449cc Ibex 450 has 44 horsepower and 32.5 lb-ft of torque. The Ibex 800E delivers 94 horsepower and 56.8 lb-ft of torque.
The three naked bikes in the CFMoto stable also feature the 6-speed slipper clutch design. At the lower end is the 2025 300NK, powered by a 292cc single. The 450NK sits at the midrange with another 449cc twin, delivering 50 horsepower and 28.8 lb-ft of torque. With 100 horsepower, the 2025 800NK is the most powerful motorcycle model in CFMoto's lineup.
The smallest sport bike in the CFMoto lineup, the 300SS, features a 298cc single-cylinder. The 450SS is the midrange sport model with a 50-horsepower 449cc twin delivering 28.8 lb-ft of torque. The 2025 675SS sits at the top of CFMoto's sportbike lineup with its 675cc triple.
Are CFMoto motorcycles reliable?
CFMoto got its start in 1989 in China. Its partnership with KTM, one of motorcycling's biggest names, has increased reliability. Beginning in 2013, a partnership with Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM allowed CFMoto to build some KTM motorcycles in China. That partnership includes CFMoto's production of KTM's 799cc LC8c parallel-twin engine found in the KTM 790 Duke and 790 Adventure motorcycles. The same engine is found in CFMoto Ibex 800E and 800NK motorcycles with a few modifications.
After combing through countless online reviews, forum posts, and subreddits, it appears CFMoto motorcycle engines offer decent reliability overall. While some users report excessive camshaft wear found during the prescribed 30,000-kilometer valve check, others report over 100,000 trouble-free kilometers.
Redditor EmployerIntrepid9092 owns two perfectly reliable CFMoto motorcycles. However, the two Honda CBR models and three Kawasaki Ninjas they've owned since 1988 all had issues.
In Motorcycle.com's review of the 2024 CFMoto 800NK, which the writer dubbed a "re-skinned 790 Duke," the engine received high marks, although it made less power than the version used by KTM. However, there's more to a motorcycle than the engine. While some may look down on Chinese motorcycles without really giving them a chance, Siahaan says the ride quality, along with the fit and finish of the 800NK, rivals that of any Japanese brand.