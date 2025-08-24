What Is That Little Button On Your Car Door Handle For?

Speaking to CBS News, cybersecurity expert Jack Reedy explained that thieves are "capturing the radio signal from your key fob and then they are playing it again next to the vehicle, [which] allows them to drive away with it." This means that, even though these features eliminate more traditional means of car theft, they do introduce new vulnerabilities, some of which can be extremely easy to exploit.

Thankfully, there are a few tips and tricks you can use to spot thieves targeting your car before it's stolen. You can use signal-blocking Faraday bags to store your key fob, park your car more strategically, or install alarm systems that work by deterrence. For a thief to even be able to recognize the signal, it needs to be in a relatively close proximity, so always be vigilant about who is standing near the vehicle. Thieves can also use signal jammers once you exit the vehicle in order to disengage the system when you try to lock it.

Therefore, always check whether the car has actually been locked after you press the button. Lastly, it's also wise to consult your insurance policy, as some companies may require owners to take certain precautions, such as using Faraday bags to store keys. A lack of forced entry, as with signal theft, can often be grounds for denying coverage or make it difficult to prove personal belongings have been stolen from the car.