What It Means When You See A Biker Point Two Fingers Down

I'd been riding motorcycles for years before I knew that two fingers down had a hidden meaning. I always thought it meant "peace" but that might've been a result of my parents being a bit hippie-adjacent. Eventually I discovered that while it still means "peace" in some circles, in the motorcycle world, two fingers down has some more-specific meanings.

Typically, motorcycle riders will give the sign while riding past each other in opposite directions. They've both picked a dangerous but rewarding form of transport so it's tacit approval of other riders really. It's a gesture of acknowledgement, recognizing that they're in the same club, regardless of what brand of two-wheeled transportation each rider is on. And that's the genesis of the first meaning: two wheels down. Two fingers represent keeping two wheels on the ground. The alternative? Falling over and the wheels losing contact with the ground — pretty dramatic symbolism if we're being honest.

It's also used as a "Thank You". In California, where lane-splitting (also known as lane sharing) is legal, riders often wave the peace sign to drivers that move over in their lane and allow for an extra bit of space. In both rider-aknowledgement and "thanks for moving over!" scenarios, it's not always possible for the rider to remove one hand from the handlebars, so sometimes a nod or a thumbs up is the best we can do, but the extra space is always appreciated.