Here's What To Do If Your MacBook's Keyboard Is Wearing Off (And Why It Happens)

Shiny keycaps on a keyboard are a common sight, especially on a MacBook that has been used for a while. This is not the new kind of "shiny" we're talking about, and it's usually not good news. If you've witnessed it on your Apple laptop's keyboard, alongside worn-off letters on a few keys, you're not alone. I've seen it happen on the first MacBook I got all the way back in 2017, and it is pretty evident on the M3 MacBook Air I purchased last year. Now, it's not an alarming situation, per se, but merely cosmetic wear and tear.

Unfortunately, your Apple Care+ subscription won't fix it. So, what's the fuss all about? When you open a new Apple laptop, the keycaps are matte. It's not exactly rough or grippy for your fingertips, but the keycap surface lacks sufficient friction to prevent your fingers from slipping or feeling sticky due to sweat or grease. But over time, the top layer slowly wears off. As a result, the black keycaps begin to appear shiny, and in some cases, the printed letters also start to fade.

how can i prevent my macbook keyboard from becoming like this? pic.twitter.com/13cwaBG2Vj — Can Vardar (@icanvardar) August 18, 2025

The more heavily a keyboard is used, the quicker its keycaps start appearing smoothened or shiny on the top. And if you have long nails or your keycap stroke involves the fingertips sliding off strongly, the painted letters will also wear off faster. For bloggers, writers, and researchers, it's a fairly common — and deeply undesirable — sight.