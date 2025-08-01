AppleCare One Is Here: This Is What The Warranty Plan Offers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're budget-conscious, buying a new Apple product — such as the new MacBook Air M4 — can be a stressful experience considering its premium price tag. You may even try to save money where you can, as you select your build, sacrificing RAM or disk space to save a few hundred dollars. Choosing whether or not to purchase AppleCare+ may also be a tough decision, as it will add to the cost, but it may also save you money in the long run if the device gets damaged.

While you can usually expect a one-year limited warranty when purchasing most new Apple products, this warranty doesn't cover accidental damage, which anyone with a cracked iPhone screen knows is certainly a possibility. AppleCare+ offers supplemental insurance that covers unlimited incidents of accidental damage, as well as theft and loss protection (at an added cost). Plus, it comes with a free battery replacement if your iPhone's battery health drops below 80% of its maximum capacity.

If you own multiple Apple products, these AppleCare+ plans can add up, but you may be able to save money with Apple's newest offering: AppleCare One. Apple has increasingly made subscriptions a core part of its revenue, and AppleCare One is its latest monthly service. Instead of adding AppleCare+ to each Apple product you buy, you can sign up for AppleCare One and have all your devices covered for a single monthly fee. This can simplify both your budget and the process of buying a new Apple device. AppleCare One offers the same benefits as AppleCare+, including 24/7 priority customer support and expedited Apple-certified service, while also expanding theft and loss protection to the iPad and Apple Watch if you add these devices to your plan. (Previously, only the iPhone could be covered.)