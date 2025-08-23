This Engine Has Powered More Pickup Trucks Than Any Other In History

Before LS swaps ruled the hot rod scene, there was one V8 that powered just about everything on wheels: the 350 Small Block Chevy. Born in the muscle car wars of the '60s, it was compact, powerful, and surprisingly versatile. Its roots trace back to 1955, when the first 265 cubic-inch SBC powered the Corvette.

Later, the secret pushrod sauce was improved, and displacement was increased to 350. Thus, the infamous 350 block was born, debuting with the Chevrolet Camaro SS in 1967. Producing 295 horsepower and a whopping 380 pound-feet of torque in the L-48 tune, the 350 was an ideal power plant for muscle cars like the Camaro and heavy-duty pickups. First introduced in the second-generation C/K series truck in 1969, the 350 SBC powered GM's pickups for three generations and well into the early 2000s, becoming one of the longest-running and most consistently produced engines in history. It gradually evolved into the Vortec 5700 and LS engines, carrying its small-block heritage forward.

Compared to inline-sixes before it, the OHV V8 produced more power and was much more reliable. The 350 also struck a fine balance between power and fuel efficiency across generations, with updates like fuel injection and swirl-port injection helping it survive the oil crisis and stricter emission standards. Still, the late 1970s and 1980s are considered the worst years for the 350. While GM has stopped offering the 350 small-block in its latest models, it is still produced under license by GM Genuine Parts and aftermarket manufacturers like BluePrint Engines.