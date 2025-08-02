What Are C/K Chevy Trucks, And When Were They Made?

Chevrolet's C/K truck series grew into one of the most influential pickup lines in American automotive history. Having first been introduced for the 1960 model year, these trucks ran through four generations before being phased out in 2002. Chevrolet employed a simple naming structure, with "C" designating a two-wheel drive model, and "K" denoting four-wheel drive versions. Alongside the letter designation, Chevrolet used numbers to represent weight classes, with 10 standing for half-ton, 20 for three-quarter-ton, and 30 for one-ton trucks.

Each run was a significant chapter for Chevrolet, with the original run lasting from 1960 to 1966, followed by the second-generation Action Line trucks, which ran from 1967 to 1972. The third generation followed with a run that lasted from 1973 through 1987, before being succeeded by the fourth and final C/K truck generation. This arrived in 1988 and continued in various forms until 2002, when Chevrolet fully transitioned to the Silverado branding for its pickups. The Silverado continues to be Chevrolet's best seller in 2025 so far, demonstrating that the pickup that evolved from the C/K series is still just as relevant as it always has been.