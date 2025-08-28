How To Turn Off Instagram Map, The Social Network's New Location Tracker Feature

A new feature that Meta recently added to Instagram has been causing some to panic. The photo-sharing app has had mapping features for many years now, but it recently added the Instagram Map, which allows users to share their live location. It landed badly for many and quickly became another unsettling reason to avoid Instagram, with users worried that the feature might have doxxed them to their followers. Thankfully, the location sharing can be disabled easily — but the uproar over its addition comes as no surprise.

It's strange that Instagram has added a feature focused on sharing private information with close friends. For years, Meta has been steering the platform away from interpersonal relationships, with Instagram making unpopular changes to promote algorithmic discovery on the home page. That means users are now seeing fewer posts from their real-life friends and following more total strangers than ever before. No wonder users are concerned that those total strangers will now be able to see where they live.

Thankfully, the Instagram Map is turned off by default, and users must enable it to be visible. So if you're just finding out about this feature and are concerned you've been unknowingly broadcasting your whereabouts to the world, there's no need to panic — you don't need to turn it off. And, if you turn it on, you can configure the privacy settings to determine who can see your location. Here's how to enable or disable the Instagram Map and set it up to suit your preferences.