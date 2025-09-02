Which Passenger Plane Has The Largest Wingspan?

With an astounding 262.47-foot wingspan, the Airbus A380 is a gargantuan aircraft that holds several records. It became the world's largest passenger plane in 2007 and remains the largest plane currently flying in 2025. Its the only jet airliner model that features two decks that both stretch the length of the aircraft. This enables seats for more than 500 passengers, or a variety of cabin designs that can include amenities like lounges, luxury accommodations, and even showers.

However, in order to get this behemoth into the air, its wings have been engineered and built using specialized aluminum alloys, allowing remarkable levels of flex, along with a specialized shape to reduce drag. One of the ways you can identify an A380 is by the way the wings tilt upward at the ends. However, this flexibility is even more pronounced when cruising at altitude, where the tips of the wings can bend up to 13 feet.

Of course, this ability to change shape is intentional and helps the massive jet counteract turbulence. Although, for those afraid of flying, even though the aircraft is performing as designed, a window seat overlooking the flexing wing may not be the best idea.