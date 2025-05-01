This Is The Largest Plane Currently Flying In 2025

Planes seem to keep getting bigger and bigger, but only one is the largest plane currently in the sky. Among the top 10 largest planes in the world are aircraft made for military use, like the Lockheed C-5 Galaxy, which the U.S. Air Force uses to haul weapons and supplies, but could carry 350 people if it were used solely for personnel. And there's the Stratolaunch, which looks like two planes connected at the wing. While it's larger than any other plane, is now only used for testing hypersonic flight systems, and was mostly created for rocket launches.

Advertisement

That leaves the Airbus A380 as the largest plane currently flying in 2025, making it one of the most iconic airplanes in aviation history. It carries a whopping 545 passengers if it's outfitted in a typical setup where there are four classes in the plane, but if you made every passenger fly in economy class, it could fit 853 passengers. And as you would expect from those statistics, this thing is massive. The wingspan is 261.8 feet and its height clocks in at 79.1 feet. It has four engines and two full passenger decks, so its interior measures 5,920 square feet — over twice the size of an average home.