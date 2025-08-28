Which Military Aircraft Has The Largest Wingspan?

When it comes to the art of war, military minds love to conjure up massive weapons of destruction. From early projectile-hurling trebuchets to the Nazi's Schwerer Gustav (the largest-caliber rifled weapon ever used in combat), Panzer VIII Maus (the largest tank ever built), and the Imperial Japanese Navy's Yamato class battleship (the largest ever built), bigger was always better. The same is true for winged wonders that took to the sky and, on occasion, seemed to blot out the sun.

Between 1947 and 1954, Consolidated Vultee (later Convair) built around 380 of its B-36J Peacemaker long-range bomber. It was designed to carry and deliver 86,000 pounds of nuclear or conventional bombs over intercontinental ranges (10,000 miles), leaving bases in the United States and dropping its payload on targets all the way in Germany. Given its lofty range requirements, the specs for the Peacemaker were quite extraordinary.

Six Pratt & Whitney R4360-53s (aka the "Wasp Major") — a 28-cylinder, air-cooled radial engine that produced 3,500 horsepower — gave it a cruising speed of 230 mph. It was the last U.S. bomber equipped with piston-powered engines, but it helped the Air Force transition from WWII-era propeller planes to more modern jets. When it needed an additional burst of speed, it could engage four General Electric J47-GE-19 turbojets, each kicking out 5,200 pounds of thrust to achieve a maximum speed of 435 mph. At just over 162 feet long and almost 47 feet high, it weighed 410,000 pounds loaded and had a wingspan of 230 feet. It still holds the record for the largest wingspan on a military aircraft.