Is The Toyota 3RZ Engine Really As Reliable As Fans Say? This Teardown Takes A Closer Look

On the YouTube channel I Do Cars, a mechanic opened up the engine to discover water and coolant had mixed in the crank case — making a substance he describes as "milkshakey." He also noticed some issues with the spark plugs that suggested the car's owner had more or less neglected to maintain the engine. Ultimately, the mechanic predicted that the water and coolant began to mix when a head gasket blew.

That sounds bad, and the engine has definitely seen better days. However, the host of the video said that after some cleaning, conditioning, and a new head gasket, he'd be able to get it running again. That's partly because this engine uses a timing chain rather than a rubber timing belt to drive the valves, and timing chains tend to last longer and be more durable. In this scenario, the timing chain guides were original and still perfectly capable of working if the head gasket hadn't been blown, the mechanic explained.

The inside of the engine was obviously worn but otherwise looked solid. Some wear and tear is to be expected, however, considering the engine had more than 300,000 miles. The teardown is worth watching in full. It's a testament to Toyota's engineering and shows how the brand made a drivetrain that runs longer than many of its competitors. Even if it isn't that powerful of an engine, the 3RZ-FE is as reliable as people say.