Can You Reprogram The Streamer Buttons On Your TV Remote?

If you own a smart TV, then you probably have streamer buttons on your remote control. This handy feature allows you to easily jump from an app like Netflix to Disney+, without having to escape back to the TV's homepage. But the problem is that you can't officially reprogram, or remap, these shortcut buttons, which means you're stuck with the setup you have.

The issue lies with how the remote actually works, which is a process that includes communication via infrared signals sent to your TV. Changing those signals means using expensive equipment, or even going inside your TV to alter the firmware. Even if you're tech-savvy and believe you can rewire the buttons, you're running the risk of damaging the remote itself once it's opened. In the end, it's really more trouble than it's worth. But if the corporate shortcuts on your remote are that bothersome, there is one workaround that doesn't involve any technical know-how.

There are affordable infrared devices you can purchase which plug directly into your TV's USB port, giving you the same control you'd have with a physical remote. The system works with an app on your smartphone, and once you're up and running, you can actually use it to control not just your TV, but other devices in your home as well. That way, you can toss the original remote in a drawer and easily enjoy your favorite streamers whenever you want, without consistently having to deal with branded buttons.