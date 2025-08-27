Can You Reprogram The Streamer Buttons On Your TV Remote?
If you own a smart TV, then you probably have streamer buttons on your remote control. This handy feature allows you to easily jump from an app like Netflix to Disney+, without having to escape back to the TV's homepage. But the problem is that you can't officially reprogram, or remap, these shortcut buttons, which means you're stuck with the setup you have.
The issue lies with how the remote actually works, which is a process that includes communication via infrared signals sent to your TV. Changing those signals means using expensive equipment, or even going inside your TV to alter the firmware. Even if you're tech-savvy and believe you can rewire the buttons, you're running the risk of damaging the remote itself once it's opened. In the end, it's really more trouble than it's worth. But if the corporate shortcuts on your remote are that bothersome, there is one workaround that doesn't involve any technical know-how.
There are affordable infrared devices you can purchase which plug directly into your TV's USB port, giving you the same control you'd have with a physical remote. The system works with an app on your smartphone, and once you're up and running, you can actually use it to control not just your TV, but other devices in your home as well. That way, you can toss the original remote in a drawer and easily enjoy your favorite streamers whenever you want, without consistently having to deal with branded buttons.
Streamer buttons are the result of high-dollar deals
Streamer buttons exist on TV remotes because media streaming giants like Hulu, and longtime social media channels like YouTube, are paying for the space. These companies view the remote control as being valuable real estate, so having a highly visible presence could potentially increase their subscriptions. While it feels like corporate greed is taking hold and intentionally trying to influence you, and it most definitely is, the fact is that the story gets even uglier when you do the math.
Smart TV manufacturer Roku reportedly charges $1 for each button on a remote control. This means that with four streamer buttons, Roku gets $4 total from those companies for just that one remote. Roku sold over 1 million TVs in 2024, which means its baseline revenue for the buttons alone was $4 million. While this number doesn't account for variables like manufacturing, shipping, and marketing, it's still upfront money that Roku pockets merely for renting advertising space.
Figures like these aren't without controversy, as over the years, regulatory agencies outside the United States have looked into the deals struck between media companies and smart TV manufacturers. Their findings show some shady practices, designed to push down local apps, in favor of the larger apps. Countries like Australia have actively begun working to correct this, with plans to highlight public access content including local news, in an attempt to level the playing field.