Who Makes Roku TVs And Where Are They Built

Roku may be the last thing to come to mind when thinking about content streaming even though it helped popularize the service in the late 2000s. That's because the brand, which first launched as a Netflix-backed streaming player, is now mostly known for its TVs. It even landed a spot in our 16 major TV brands ranking based on customer satisfaction thanks to its excellent entertainment hardware. However, as a relatively new entrant in the TV market, many things are still unknown about it, like who makes its television units and where they are produced.

Roku Inc., a technology company headquartered in San Jose, California, and founded by its CEO, Anthony Wood, in 2008, owns the Roku brand. Its first product was an internet-enabled streaming player for TVs. In 2014, Roku Inc. ventured into licensing its proprietary operating system (Roku OS) to multiple TV brands, including TCL, Hisense, and Insignia. The deal also led to the production of the first Roku-branded television sets, called Roku TV, which were manufactured by third-party OEMs.

Roku focused on solidifying its presence in the smart TV market for a while through its software and licensed products. However, when partner brands started collaborating with Google TV and other platforms, Roku decided to launch its in-house television offerings. It introduced the Roku Select and Roku Plus Series in 2023, followed by the higher-end Roku Pro Series in 2024. As such, while Roku continues to license its OS to other brands, it is now the one manufacturing the Roku-branded TVs.

