Which States Have A Law Ensuring You Get Free Air At Gas Stations?
That tire pressure alert on your dash is not something to just ignore. Keeping your tires properly inflated is a matter of safety, efficiency, and saving money over the long haul. Low tire pressure can make your treads uneven, your fuel efficiency worse, and even lead to a full-on blowout. As a matter of fact, tires are responsible for an average of 11,000 accidents each year. That's why respecting the recommended pounds per square inch (PSI) is such an important thing. (Don't know what your vehicle's tire pressure should be? Check the recommended PSI printed on a label inside the driver's side door or in their owner's manual.)
Yet, even with these safety concerns, plenty of gas stations will charge you for the convenience of using their compressed air. It's not uncommon to see machines asking for a buck or two for just a few minutes of air. Sure, gas station owners could argue that the compressors cost them electricity to run, but it's the principle of the thing: old gas stations used to check and fill your tire pressure as a complimentary thing. When full-service started to go away in the 1970s, that free air turned into a paid feature... effectively telling people that safe tire pressure was something that came at a premium, not a vital part of maintenance. Today, only two states legally require that drivers are able to get free air: California and Connecticut.
The states with free air laws
California's free air law says that every service station in the state has to provide customers with water, compressed air, and a pressure gauge during business hours. (Service station owners are free to put that air behind a paywall of sorts, requiring customers to buy fuel first to enjoy the free air.) The problem is, many drivers might not know this law exists. Gas stations probably aren't keen to advertise it, and some could require you to ask the attendant to turn on the machine (a socially anxious person's worst nightmare). Nevertheless, drivers in California are entitled to free air after buying gas. If a station refuses, the state has a form for you to file a complaint.
Connecticut's law goes even further: Unlike California, drivers don't need to buy fuel to get it. State law requires service stations to provide free air to anyone who asks for it. In other words, you could pull off the road, ask for air, and the station has to give it to you — no purchase necessary. That makes Connecticut one of the most generous states when it comes to consumer protections around tire inflation.
Florida also has free air pumps of its own, but in a much more limited way. Rather than mandating gas stations offer free air, the state provides it at certain official rest stops. Outside of those three states, however, free air is a courtesy, not a guarantee.
Places to find free air for your tires
If you don't live in California, Connecticut, or Florida, you still have ways to get around paying a couple of bucks every time your tire light comes on. Gas station chains like Wawa, QuikTrip, and Sheetz have free air pumps at all their locations, regardless of state law. Discount Tire, Firestone Complete Auto Care, and Goodyear Auto Services also provide free pressure checks and air top-offs, usually with no obligation to purchase anything.
Big-box retailers and membership clubs have joined in, too. Many Costco and Sam's Club locations offer free air pumps in the parking lot, and you don't even need to be a member to use them. Some car dealerships will also air up your tires for free, especially if you own a model they sell.
If you don't live by one of these locations, the website freeairpump.com might come in handy. The site has a map of over 12,000 user-submitted locations across the U.S. and Canada that offer free air for your tires. You can search by ZIP code, share your location, and even contribute to the map of free pumps. The database isn't perfect, but it's one of the best resources for finding free air when you need it.