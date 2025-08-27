Which States Have A Law Ensuring You Get Free Air At Gas Stations?

That tire pressure alert on your dash is not something to just ignore. Keeping your tires properly inflated is a matter of safety, efficiency, and saving money over the long haul. Low tire pressure can make your treads uneven, your fuel efficiency worse, and even lead to a full-on blowout. As a matter of fact, tires are responsible for an average of 11,000 accidents each year. That's why respecting the recommended pounds per square inch (PSI) is such an important thing. (Don't know what your vehicle's tire pressure should be? Check the recommended PSI printed on a label inside the driver's side door or in their owner's manual.)

Yet, even with these safety concerns, plenty of gas stations will charge you for the convenience of using their compressed air. It's not uncommon to see machines asking for a buck or two for just a few minutes of air. Sure, gas station owners could argue that the compressors cost them electricity to run, but it's the principle of the thing: old gas stations used to check and fill your tire pressure as a complimentary thing. When full-service started to go away in the 1970s, that free air turned into a paid feature... effectively telling people that safe tire pressure was something that came at a premium, not a vital part of maintenance. Today, only two states legally require that drivers are able to get free air: California and Connecticut.