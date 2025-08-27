What Motorcycle Club Is '22' & How Did The Biker Gang Get That Number?

The Vagos Motorcycle Club, often referred to as the "Green Nation," is an outlaw biker gang with a bad reputation, commonly involved in drug and weapons trafficking, illegal weapons possession, extreme violence, and organized crime. But it wasn't always that way, this motorcycle gang was once a simple motorcycle club. Founded in 1965 in San Bernardino, California, the club started with just a bunch of motorcycle enthusiasts; however, as their numbers grew, so did their criminal activity and notoriety.

A key identifier central to their identity is the number 22, which represents the letter "V" (the 22nd letter of the alphabet) for Vagos. Gang members often wear patches showing the number, as well as the Vagos insignia, which depicts Loki, the Norse god of mischief, riding a motorcycle. The motorcycle gang's presence expanded outside the state of California into Nevada, Oregon, and Hawaii, with international chapters in Mexico and Europe.