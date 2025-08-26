Here's What The Handles Above Your Car Doors Are Actually For

Cars these days come with a plethora of features and gadgets, all designed to make driving both safe and entertaining. On the one hand, totally unnecessary high-tech features such as gesture controls or social media integration apps are relatively new, and few people know or want to know how to use them. On the other hand, features like the trusty grab handle have been around for centuries and can still be found in most new cars today because their practicality and functionality have stood the test of time.

Still, not many people know what the grab handles above car doors are for. Many assume they're designed for holding onto when the driver starts driving more aggressively, but that's not the case. So, what are the handles above your car doors actually for? In practice, these grab handles are intended to help you get in and out of the car more easily and to help you stay in place while off-road, and here is everything you need to know about them.