What Are The Hooks Next To Car Grab Handles For?

Unlike the grab handles — which are designed to help passengers get in and out of the car — the little hooks are there as a mount for you to hang stuff. It's especially useful when you want to keep a dress or jacket hanging vertically to avoid wrinkles. Or, if you're a little short on storage space in the cabin or trunk and have a small bag that doesn't fit anywhere else, you can hang it from the hook. It's a nice little companion to one of these top car organizers from Amazon.

a viral Facebook post that made the rounds a couple years ago claimed that these hooks are actually intended to serve as mounts for a parcel shelf when the rear seats are folded down. This seems to be incorrect, though, as some commenters noted that they have the hooks but no shelf in their cars. Others suggested using them to hang air fresheners or keys. However you decide to use the hooks, keep safety in mind. If you can secure an item there in a way that it won't obscure your vision or be a hazard inside a moving vehicle, then go right ahead and do that. It's especially dangerous to hang items from the hook at the driver's window, if you have one there.