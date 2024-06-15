10 Classic Car Features You Never Knew Existed

Having a large, unwieldy record player bolted into the front of a car might seem like a very impractical solution to in-car audio. It was, and the idea would eventually die out after never catching on in the way its makers had hoped. However, the idea was surprisingly long lived, even with its limitations. The first of those limitations was quickly discovered after the first in-car record players were introduced in Chrysler cars in the mid-'50s. Although the soft, cushy suspension of the brand's top models allowed for minimal skipping while driving, mid-range cars suffered heavily as their suspensions were not so refined.

There was also the issue of playing time, as the record players could only fit seven-inch discs. A new kind of disc was developed at CBS to fit a larger record on a smaller disc, but only a select few records were available to buy, limiting buyer choice to a few dozen options. An improved system was debuted for the 1960 model year which could switch between up to 14 single discs, but it still wasn't as convenient as just turning on the radio.

The in-car record player survived as a niche option throughout the '60s on certain cars, progressively becoming more obscure until it was axed altogether in 1970. It remains a sought after option among certain classic car collectors, but has been largely forgotten about by everyone else in the wake of cassettes, CDs, and digital music streaming.