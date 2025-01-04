What Are The Handles Above Car Doors Really For?
A common sight in just about any car on the market is a set of thick plastic or fabric handles above the passenger doors. You've probably taken at least one drive with someone who likes to hold onto these handles, either throughout the whole ride or when they're feeling scared. Given these handles' positions and thick constructions, it's an understandable assumption that they're there to hold onto as a safety measure alongside the time-worn rule of wearing your seatbelt. However, this is actually a common misconception.
While holding a sturdy handle in a speeding car might bring your passengers a modicum of comfort, the actual intended use of these handles has nothing to do with that. In fact, if a passenger were to be holding onto one of these handles and the car got into an accident, they'd be at a much greater risk of injury due to caving components and deploying airbags. So, if the point of the handles isn't mid-trip safety, what are they there for? The use of these handles is only supposed to come into play when the car isn't moving, both before and after a drive.
The handles are for entering and exiting the car
The intended use of car grab handles is to help passengers get in and out of the car. You're supposed to grab it from the inside while stepping into the car so you don't drop down too fast, then grab it again to lift yourself up and out when the car has stopped. It's because of this intended purpose that the driver's side door on some cars don't have a handle — the driver can already help themselves in and out of the car using the steering wheel. That's another good reason to keep your wheel a reasonable distance from the seat.
These handles were originally installed in vehicles with the intent of helping pregnant women and those with physical disabilities get in and out. Individuals who may not be able to bend their knees or tilt their backs as easily could definitely benefit from an added handhold, after all. Any other common uses these handles may see, from holding during fast driving or using as an impromptu coat rack, are merely coincidences that have cropped up over the years.
If you know anyone who likes to hold them throughout a drive, you might want to ask them to stop. If you were holding a handle in a car accident, the deployment of side airbags or the potential caving in of the car's inner trim could end up crushing your fingers and trapping you. Besides the obvious concern, this would make it more difficult for emergency crews to remove you from the vehicle.