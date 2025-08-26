What Makes The Commer Knocker Engine So Unique? (And How Does It Work?)

If you are a motorhead, an unusual engine will immediately get your attention. Most vehicles today have either an inline or V-shaped configuration, so anything peculiar will immediately stick out. If you thought Mazda's Rotary engine was unique, wait until you set your eyes on the Commer Knocker engine. Developed in the 1950s and 1960s for British Commer trucks, the TS3 is a two-stroke, three-cylinder diesel engine with an opposed-piston design. This layout is quite rare outside industrial or military settings.

Conventional engines are designed to have a single piston moving up and down a cylinder. The Commer Knocker engine, on the other hand, has two pistons per cylinder, moving in opposite directions (with piston heads facing each other) and a single crankshaft beneath the cylinders. The weird configuration of the Commer Knocker engine, combined with its Roots-type blower and distinctive knocking sound, gave it a compact size, high torque output, and a signature idle rattle – hence the name Commer "Knocker."