Why This Model Is Considered The Worst Ferrari Engine Ever Made

Just the mention of the name Ferrari is enough to get any motoring enthusiast's immediate attention. The Italian giant is one of the most revered names in motoring and motorsport history. Ever since the very first Ferrari 125S emerged from the company's famed Maranello factory in 1947, the marque has never been shy of producing high-performance cars that are as beautiful as they are expensive.

However, even manufacturers with a rich heritage like Ferrari can get things wrong on occasion. So it is with the case of the Ferrari F106C 000 engine — a two-liter V8 engine that failed to live up to the badge. But just what inspired Ferrari to produce such an engine — and was it as bad as all that? To understand this, we need to have a look at the political climate of the time and what Ferrari was aiming for with the engine.

The engine was developed for the Ferrari Dino 208 GT4, by Ferrari's admission, one of the most unusual cars in its history. This was a mid-'70s project developed solely for the Italian market. However, it was also designed at a time when the Italian Government was heavily taxing engine sizes over 2 liters. The result was a 2-liter V8 engine that revved to 7,700 rpm, producing — and let's be kind — an underwhelming 170 hp. It's also fair to say that the car it was built for also failed to inspire and is one of the slowest Ferrari models.