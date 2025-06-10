This Is The Worst BMW Engine Ever Made

BMW is a German automaker responsible for crafting some of the most dynamic and internationally revered sports and performance cars the world has ever seen. Grab a handful of gearheads and ask them what their favorite cars are, it's almost guaranteed that at least one of them will pick an M-enhanced BMW model.

Part and parcel of building these iconic BMW cars, is, of course, developing awesome engines. Be it the intoxicating and high-revving S85 and S65 engines, which adorn the E60 M5 and E90 M3 respectively, or classic greats, such as the E30 M3's race-track-dominating S14 lump. In spite of the direction this article is about to take, BMW has gifted us with some legendary and powerful engines over the decades, and even if one or two poor designs have slipped through the quality control cracks throughout this time, it's important to not overlook the brand's greatest hits.

However wonderful those greatest hits may be, there are certain engines that drag BMW's otherwise shining reputation for engine development through the mud, and one sticks out like a sore thumb as the worst produced. I have worked in car sales and car preparation for a number of years, and it's true that many steer away from anything powered by BMW's troublesome N47 inline-four engine. Not only do customers steer away from N47-powered models, but so do dealers, as more often than not, they'll be back further down the line with a smattering of costly issues.

