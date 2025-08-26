Can Jet Fuel Be Put Into A Diesel Engine? (And What Happens If It Is?)

We've all thought about what would happen when you pour jet fuel into a diesel engine. Will it work or lead to immediate catastrophic failure, perhaps even an explosion? Planes are among the most fascinating vehicles today, from the ability to lift and travel through the sky to the immense power that their massive jet engines are known to produce. One of the main factors that makes them so powerful is the fuel many of them use: jet fuel.

This concoction is unique in that it's mainly used for aircraft with turbine engines, think turbofans and turbojets. It has unique properties that make it excel in its field, such as a low freezing point and being kerosene-based. But what would happen if you used it in a vehicle's diesel engine? Well, first of all, your engine wouldn't blow up. In fact, it would turn on and run, though not as optimally. However, since the fuel is highly specialized for aircraft, with different compositions like a higher cetane count and being thinner than diesel, it would damage your diesel engine in the long run. Let's talk about it.