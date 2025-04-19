What Does Cetane Booster Do For Diesel Fuel And How Much Should You Use?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Like any vehicle owner, you may have wondered if you can enhance your car's engine without having to modify your vehicle to the extreme. Sure, you spend a bunch of time and money installing a cold air intake or supercharger to gain extra horsepower. But what if you didn't have to go through all that? There are ways to boost your vehicle's performance without necessarily breaking the bank or even opening your hood. Enter gas and diesel additives, which not only can boost your vehicle's output but also reduce harmful emissions, increase fuel efficiency, and even clean the fuel system. Cetane boosters for diesel engines kick up the cetane number of a diesel blend, but what is cetane and what does a cetane number tell us?

Cetane, or hexadecane, is a highly flammable chemical compound found in diesel fuel. Cetane number measures the delay between the time diesel is injected into the chamber and the time it combusts. If the fuel has a high cetane number, it will ignite faster. If the number is low, the ignition process will take longer. This reduces power and efficiency and can lead to engine wear. Using a cetane booster increases the quality of the fuel, which can mean more steady power for your vehicle. However, like most things in life, too much can be harmful and might make your engine run worse. Exactly how much to use will depend on which cetane booster you choose.