What Every 'Starsky & Hutch' Fan Should Know About The 1976 Ford Gran Torino
If you've seen the TV series "Starsky & Hutch" that ran from 1975 through 1979, you'll remember the red and white Ford Gran Torino that was driven by the titular police detectives. While the bold appearance made the car look fast even while standing still, most of the dozen or so used for filming were somewhat underpowered. The 351 cubic inch V8 that went inside some of Ford's coolest cars produced a rather anemic 154 horsepower and was mated to a three-speed automatic transmission in the Gran Torino. Paul Michael Glaser — who played Detective Dave Starsky in the series — took an immediate dislike to the car, calling it a "striped tomato." Glaser took out his negative feelings about the Gran Torino from behind the wheel, taking every opportunity to bash it into obstacles and against curbs.
He was driving the camera-ready but underpowered hero cars in most shots, but the stunt cars had 400-plus cubic inch V8s and rear axles that had been re-geared for better acceleration. But by the time the show aired, new emissions control and fuel economy regulations had forced most buyers into smaller cars, and Ford dumped the entire Torino line after 1976. That year's model with the 351-inch V8 weighed more than 25 pounds for each available horsepower, making it a lumbering but slick-looking brute.
The Striped Tomato returned for the Starsky and Hutch movie
Even though the two hero cars used for close-up and chase scenes on the show had those had 351-inch V8s and automatic transmissions, producers dubbed in sounds from a car with a manual transmission and larger engine. In addition to the unique paint jobs, the show cars had five-slot aluminum wheels, beefier rear tires, and air shocks in the rear to give the car a downward rake. The popularity of the "Starsky & Hutch" Gran Torino was such that for 1976, Ford made about 1,000 Striped Tomatoes to sell to the public. These cars were painted Ford Bright Red with stripes in Wimbledon White but without the black outlines seen on the show's Gran Torinos. No air shocks or slotted wheels were available, nor could you get one with a stick shift.
Several of the factory Striped Tomatoes have survived the nearly half-century since, although it's more common to see re-created versions at car shows and on the secondhand market. The beloved car returned for the 2004 film adaptation of "Starsky and Hutch" starring Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, and Snoop Dogg, and a green 1972 model was the centerpiece of the 2008 Clint Eastwood film "Gran Torino." That helped keep the nameplate relevant a bit longer, although rumors and AI renderings of a 2025 Gran Torino turned out to be much ado about nothing.