What Every 'Starsky & Hutch' Fan Should Know About The 1976 Ford Gran Torino

If you've seen the TV series "Starsky & Hutch" that ran from 1975 through 1979, you'll remember the red and white Ford Gran Torino that was driven by the titular police detectives. While the bold appearance made the car look fast even while standing still, most of the dozen or so used for filming were somewhat underpowered. The 351 cubic inch V8 that went inside some of Ford's coolest cars produced a rather anemic 154 horsepower and was mated to a three-speed automatic transmission in the Gran Torino. Paul Michael Glaser — who played Detective Dave Starsky in the series — took an immediate dislike to the car, calling it a "striped tomato." Glaser took out his negative feelings about the Gran Torino from behind the wheel, taking every opportunity to bash it into obstacles and against curbs.

He was driving the camera-ready but underpowered hero cars in most shots, but the stunt cars had 400-plus cubic inch V8s and rear axles that had been re-geared for better acceleration. But by the time the show aired, new emissions control and fuel economy regulations had forced most buyers into smaller cars, and Ford dumped the entire Torino line after 1976. That year's model with the 351-inch V8 weighed more than 25 pounds for each available horsepower, making it a lumbering but slick-looking brute.