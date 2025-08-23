What Is The Top Speed Of The Boeing 737 And Why Do Pilots Rarely Go That Fast?

The Boeing 737 has been around since the 1960s and is now in its fourth generation, but as with other commercial jetliners it takes more than a single number to pin down the 737's top speed. When an aircraft is certified it's assigned several operational limits, including one above which it's no longer structurally sound at sea level. This is known as the VMO (Velocity of Maximum Operation). For most 737s, this limit is 350 knots (just over 400 mph). Flying at or below the VMO ensures that the body, engines, and supporting structures of an aircraft aren't stressed to the point of failure.

At higher altitudes where air temperature and resistance is lower, the 737's limit is expressed as MMO, or Maximum Mach Operation. This changes gradually with altitude and is expressed as a portion of the speed of sound. If a plane exceeds its MMO, air moving past the wings can move at supersonic speeds, creating a shock wave and turbulent conditions known as "mach tuck" and "mach buffet." MMO for the 737 NG (Next Generation) and 737 MAX is Mach 0.82, or about 541 mph above 40,000 feet, but for normal airline operations it's not practical or necessary to fly that fast. To prioritize fuel savings and passenger comfort, Boeing 737 MAX pilots typically cruise at about 453 knots (Mach .79 or 521 mph). The seemingly paradoxical relationship between a plane's VMO and MMO is partially explained by the fact that the speed of sound (and thus the corresponding value of any decimal or fractional value) is lower at high altitudes. So although the 737's MMO of Mach 0.82 equals about 541 mph at 7 1/2 miles up, at sea level Mach 0.82 is about 100 mph faster.