Honda Trail125: What Kind Of MPG Does It Get & Do You Need A Motorcycle License To Ride?
Fuel efficiency has always been a hallmark of Honda's small-displacement motorcycles, and the Trail125 takes that reputation even further. At its core is a 124cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine paired with a four-speed semi-automatic transmission. Those specs should tell you that it won't be the fastest Honda motorcycle ever built, but it's remarkably good at squeezing every last mile from its 1.4-gallon tank.
Honda advertises a range of about 220 miles, which breaks down to just over 157 mpg. That makes the Trail125 one of the most efficient street-legal motorcycles currently on sale. Independent ride reports confirm strong results as well. Reviews have reported consistently seeing mileage over 100 mpg, even when carrying camping gear or riding on steep fire roads. The latter does seem to bring mileage down to about 110 miles per tank, but that's still competitive against scooters or mopeds.
For commuting or exploring backroads, the Trail125's efficiency is a major advantage. It means far fewer fuel stops and running costs that are almost negligible compared to larger motorcycles or even cars. The combination of electronic fuel injection, optimized gearing, and Honda's typically reliable engineering makes this performance repeatable in different conditions. While it won't break speed records, its ability to cover long distances on so little fuel is exactly why many see it as both a practical commuter and a casual adventure companion — as long as they have a license.
Treat the Trail125 like any other full-size motorcycle
Since the Trail125 is a fully street-legal motorcycle, most states require a motorcycle endorsement to ride it. Despite its small engine size, it does not fall under moped or scooter exemptions because it's capable of 55 to 60 mph and has a displacement above typical scooter thresholds. The rules vary by state, but the general expectation is that you'll need to take the motorcycle skills test or complete an approved safety course before operating one on public roads.
Riders looking to buy a Trail125 should confirm the requirements with their local DMV, as rules can differ between states, but it's safe to assume that a license will be mandatory to ride one legally. Beyond that, there's also the question of safety. Even though the automatic clutch makes the bike's controls simpler, it still rides and handles like a standard motorcycle, so training is vital. Overall, despite its small size, the Trail125 is identical to larger bikes when it comes to licensing and preparation. Considering it as such and getting all the necessary licensing ensures you're both legal and ready to handle the bike in all conditions.
Is the Trail125 a good bike for new riders?
The Trail125 often comes up in conversations about the most popular Honda motorcycles for new riders, and for good reason. At 259 pounds wet, it's far lighter than most full-size dual-sports, making it easier to manage for smaller or older riders. The semi-automatic four-speed transmission removes the need for a hand-operated clutch, which simplifies the learning curve. Instead of juggling a lever while rolling on the throttle, you simply tap the foot shifter, and the bike handles the clutching automatically. That can help boost confidence for new riders. It's not particularly powerful, measuring 7.9 horsepower and 7.4 lb-ft of torque on Cycle World's dyno, so it should be quite forgiving.
The sturdy steel frame, rear rack, and high-mounted intake and exhaust also make it practical for mixed use. Riders generally consider it a solid first bike, though some warn about its price compared to larger dual-sport alternatives. At $4,399 (including $300 destination), it's not that much cheaper than the 200cc Yamaha TW200 or 233cc Kawasaki KLX230, both of which are more powerful. That said, the Trail125 excels in accessibility and fun. Reviews describe it as light, nimble, and surprisingly capable on rougher trails, even with its limited suspension travel. For those who value simplicity and extremely low running costs, the Trail125 is a strong candidate as a first bike.