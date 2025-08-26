Honda Trail125: What Kind Of MPG Does It Get & Do You Need A Motorcycle License To Ride?

Fuel efficiency has always been a hallmark of Honda's small-displacement motorcycles, and the Trail125 takes that reputation even further. At its core is a 124cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine paired with a four-speed semi-automatic transmission. Those specs should tell you that it won't be the fastest Honda motorcycle ever built, but it's remarkably good at squeezing every last mile from its 1.4-gallon tank.

Honda advertises a range of about 220 miles, which breaks down to just over 157 mpg. That makes the Trail125 one of the most efficient street-legal motorcycles currently on sale. Independent ride reports confirm strong results as well. Reviews have reported consistently seeing mileage over 100 mpg, even when carrying camping gear or riding on steep fire roads. The latter does seem to bring mileage down to about 110 miles per tank, but that's still competitive against scooters or mopeds.

For commuting or exploring backroads, the Trail125's efficiency is a major advantage. It means far fewer fuel stops and running costs that are almost negligible compared to larger motorcycles or even cars. The combination of electronic fuel injection, optimized gearing, and Honda's typically reliable engineering makes this performance repeatable in different conditions. While it won't break speed records, its ability to cover long distances on so little fuel is exactly why many see it as both a practical commuter and a casual adventure companion — as long as they have a license.