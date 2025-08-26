Yamaha MT-03: What's The Engine Capacity & How Much Does It Cost?
Yamaha's MT line (which stands for Mega Torque or Master of Torque) has a number of appealing bikes. Essentially, every MT in the Yamaha range is what they call a hyper-naked, also known as a naked bike or a naked sport bike. They've got sporty riding dynamics and lots of usable power, but no body fairings and a more upright riding position than typical sport or supersport bikes. And the least-expensive MT you can get is the MT-03.
The MT-03 is powered by one of Yamaha's smallest engines, a 321cc two-cylinder (an engine it shares with the YZF-R3). To find anything smaller in the Yamaha lineup, you'll have to start venturing into the scooter, dual sport, or off-road categories. According to Yamaha U.K., the MT-03 makes 41 horsepower 21.75 lb-ft of torque (42 PS and 29.5 Nm).
That's not exactly enough to consider the MT-03 a speed demon, but it's certainly adequate for something on the smaller side. The MT-03 only weighs 373 pounds, so it should be relatively easy to handle, even if you're just starting out on a motorcycle. Currently, the 2025 MT-03 has an MSRP of $5,949 (including $600 destination fee and $350 supply chain surcharge), which is relatively reasonable for a brand-new motorcycle.
What do you get for the money?
As Yamaha's least-expensive MT bike, you might expect that the MT-03 is missing modern feature content, but you'd be wrong. The 2025 model was updated with new styling on the headlight and taillight, and it got a new LCD display cluster that can connect to your smartphone and display notifications while you're riding. There's a USB port near the display for charging your devices, too — a key feature for anyone that likes to go on long-distance rides or use their smartphone for navigation along the way. It's not just tech either — the 2025 MT-03 has a new assist and slipper clutch, and a wider rear seat for extra passenger comfort.
One of the MT-03's key rivals, is the Honda CB300R. It's a good bike for beginners and is priced a bit lower so it might be appealing too. The CB300R has an MSRP of $5,749 (including $600 destination fee), but it does lack the MT-03's power. The CB300R has a 286cc single-cylinder engine, and according to Honda U.K., it puts out just 30.7 hp (22.9kW). The Honda also has a bit more traditional cafe-racer styling, so aesthetics could play a role in your purchasing decision.