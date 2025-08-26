Yamaha MT-03: What's The Engine Capacity & How Much Does It Cost?

Yamaha's MT line (which stands for Mega Torque or Master of Torque) has a number of appealing bikes. Essentially, every MT in the Yamaha range is what they call a hyper-naked, also known as a naked bike or a naked sport bike. They've got sporty riding dynamics and lots of usable power, but no body fairings and a more upright riding position than typical sport or supersport bikes. And the least-expensive MT you can get is the MT-03.

The MT-03 is powered by one of Yamaha's smallest engines, a 321cc two-cylinder (an engine it shares with the YZF-R3). To find anything smaller in the Yamaha lineup, you'll have to start venturing into the scooter, dual sport, or off-road categories. According to Yamaha U.K., the MT-03 makes 41 horsepower 21.75 lb-ft of torque (42 PS and 29.5 Nm).

That's not exactly enough to consider the MT-03 a speed demon, but it's certainly adequate for something on the smaller side. The MT-03 only weighs 373 pounds, so it should be relatively easy to handle, even if you're just starting out on a motorcycle. Currently, the 2025 MT-03 has an MSRP of $5,949 (including $600 destination fee and $350 supply chain surcharge), which is relatively reasonable for a brand-new motorcycle.